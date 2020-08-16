Old tradition returns to Newton Falls after over 30 years

"Dicker Day" is an event that lets local businesses set up on the sidewalks of Broad Street and customers can haggle down prices

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Newton Falls brought back an old tradition this year on Sunday, one that hasn’t been held in over 30 years.

“Dicker Day” started in 1881 and went until 1987.

It’s an event that lets store owners and local businesses set up shop on the sidewalks of Broad Street, and customers who are interested in items can haggle or “dicker” the price down.

Beverly Connell, manager of the Church Mouse Thrift Shop, says she’s excited that “Dicker Day” is back in a way where everyone can feel safe.

“I think this will be fun. I think we needed it. Everybody is staying their distance, and I saw a lot of people wearing masks, and we’re encouraging everyone wears masks,” Connell said.

Church Mouse Thrift Shop donates all their earnings to a local food pantry to feed people in Newton Falls, and that is what they plan to do with the money they made Sunday.