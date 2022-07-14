CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The antique way of shocking wheat was on display Thursday evening in Canfield, all in preparation for the upcoming Canfield Fair.

Fifteen volunteers spent their evening at Canfield’s Mill Creek MetroParks Experimental Farm piling sheaves of wheat into shocks, just like it would have been done 100 years ago.

Earlier in the day, a 100-year-old binder was used to cut the wheat.

The shocks will now sit for 10 days and then be taken to the fairgrounds for the 60th year of the Antique Machinery and Equipment Pagent.

“Then during the fair each day, we have an old threshing machine that is run with an endless belt, so it’s a stationary machine. It’s like a combine. It just doesn’t have a cutting head on it. So this wheat will be fed into the threshing machine, it’ll separate the straw and the grain and then the straw will be fed through a stationary bailer. This is all how it would have been done 100 years ago,” said Springfield Township farmer George Houk.

Houk has been taking part in this annual shocking ritual for 50 years. He says every year, most of the same people come out to take part.