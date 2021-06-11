Old electronics or appliances? Local recycling drives this weekend

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – If you need to get rid of old electronics, there will be two recycling drives this weekend.

Both drives will take place Saturday.

One will be at the Canfield Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can enter through Gate 9.

This drive is for Mahoning County households only — not businesses.

The following items will be accepted at the Canfield Fairgrounds:

Cable and wire

Cell phones

Copiers (not floor models)

Cordless phones

Computer accessories

CRT monitors ($20 fee)

CRT televisions ($20 fee)

Desktop computers ($20 fee)

DVD/VCR players

Fax machines

Flat panel monitors ($20 fee)

Laptop computers

LED/LCD televisions ($20 fee)

Microwaves

Misc. electronics

Network equipment

Plasma televisions ($20 fee)

Printers/scanners

Servers

Stereos

Tablets

The fairgrounds location asks you observe the following times:

Last name begins with A-F: 9 to 10:30 a.m.

Last name begins with G-N: 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Last name begins with O-Z: 12 to 1:30 p.m.

The other will be at the New Middletown Administration Building at 10711 Main St. from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The following household electronics and appliances will be accepted at the New Middletown site:

Air conditioners

Cable boxes

Cables

CD players

CD ROM/floppy drives

Cell phones

Circuit boards

Computer towers

Dehumidifiers

Digital cameras

Dryers

Extension cords

Freezers

Hard drives

Hot water heaters

Laptops/laptop batteries

PC cards/memory

Power supplies

Printer cartridges

Refrigerators

Routers/modems

Scanners

Screens ($2 per inch)

Servers/switches

Stoves

UPS battery back-ups

VHS/DVD players

Washers

Water softeners

Wire

Anything mostly made of metal

Printers, copiers, fax machines, speakers, test equipment, computer mice and stereo systems will not be accepted at the New Middletown location.

The New Middletown site will also offer paper shredding from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.