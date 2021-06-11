Old electronics or appliances? Local recycling drives this weekend

MAHONING CO., Ohio (WKBN) – If you need to get rid of old electronics, there will be two recycling drives this weekend.
Both drives will take place Saturday.
One will be at the Canfield Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can enter through Gate 9.
This drive is for Mahoning County households only — not businesses.
The following items will be accepted at the Canfield Fairgrounds:
- Cable and wire
- Cell phones
- Copiers (not floor models)
- Cordless phones
- Computer accessories
- CRT monitors ($20 fee)
- CRT televisions ($20 fee)
- Desktop computers ($20 fee)
- DVD/VCR players
- Fax machines
- Flat panel monitors ($20 fee)
- Laptop computers
- LED/LCD televisions ($20 fee)
- Microwaves
- Misc. electronics
- Network equipment
- Plasma televisions ($20 fee)
- Printers/scanners
- Servers
- Stereos
- Tablets
The fairgrounds location asks you observe the following times:
- Last name begins with A-F: 9 to 10:30 a.m.
- Last name begins with G-N: 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Last name begins with O-Z: 12 to 1:30 p.m.
The other will be at the New Middletown Administration Building at 10711 Main St. from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The following household electronics and appliances will be accepted at the New Middletown site:
- Air conditioners
- Cable boxes
- Cables
- CD players
- CD ROM/floppy drives
- Cell phones
- Circuit boards
- Computer towers
- Dehumidifiers
- Digital cameras
- Dryers
- Extension cords
- Freezers
- Hard drives
- Hot water heaters
- Laptops/laptop batteries
- PC cards/memory
- Power supplies
- Printer cartridges
- Refrigerators
- Routers/modems
- Scanners
- Screens ($2 per inch)
- Servers/switches
- Stoves
- UPS battery back-ups
- VHS/DVD players
- Washers
- Water softeners
- Wire
- Anything mostly made of metal
Printers, copiers, fax machines, speakers, test equipment, computer mice and stereo systems will not be accepted at the New Middletown location.
The New Middletown site will also offer paper shredding from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.