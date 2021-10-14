Old diner in Liberty to receive makeover after auctioned off in June

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – There will soon be some new workers and customers at the old Logan Way Diner in Liberty Township.

Landmark Restaurant and Bakery owners Raphe Neapolitan and Matt Savon bought the property on Churchill Hubbard Road at auction back in June.

They’re planning to open a second Landmark Diner there.

They say they were looking for the next opportunity when an employee brought the building to their attention.

“We think the area is perfect for what we’re looking to do. The building was set up perfectly. The previous business was kind of set up exactly the same, too, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., it kinda all fell right into place, so we kinda want to take what we’re known for and bring it to the Liberty area,” Savon said.

Savon and Neapolitan say you can expect the Liberty location to be open by the end of the year.