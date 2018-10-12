Old Avalon Golf Course to close for winter, operator stepping down Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) - Golfers in Trumbull County were surprised, hearing about the possible future of Old Avalon Golf Course.

It was quite the topic at Warren City Council Wednesday night.

Thursday we talked with the person who's been operating it for the last five years, about what's next.

There were just a couple of golfers Thursday at Old Avalon Golf Course, getting in their final putts.

Friday will be the course's final day for the season.

"We're really shutting down for the winter. Cause it's getting cold and starting next week there aren't many golfers out there, so I'm not going to pay salaries and everything else when there's nobody golfing," said Larry Petrozzi, the Old Avalon operator.

He says he poured thousands of dollars of his own money into improving the fairways, tees and greens, and is proud of what he's done.

"I had the leagues call me, tell me my greens are as good as any of the country clubs," Petrozzi said.

He credits the superintendent and PGA pro for also helping restore pride in the course.

But for Larry, Old Avalon is just one of many businesses fighting for his attention, including an accounting firm and four nursing homes.

"I personally just don't have the time to run it myself. As in any business, you don't run it yourself, it just doesn't work," he said.

Petrozzi has made the decision to move on. He says his five-year lease is up, and he thinks it's a good opportunity for someone to take it over, and for the city to have someone new.

"99 percent sure it's going to open next year. Somebody will come in. I got two prospective people right now looking to take it over. Both of them want it," he said.

Petrozzi told us it was a money-losing venture for him. He's part of a meeting next week at City Hall working on a deal to transfer the lease.