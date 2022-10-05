EAST LACKAWANNOCK, Twp., Pa. (WKBN)- An Oklahoma man was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police on August 30 after troopers said that an argument turned physical in East Lackawannock Township.

PSP was called around 4:30 p.m. to Perry Highway. Reports said that the 39-year-old man and the woman were arguing about money as they were traveling across country and ran out of cash.

PSP said that the man grabbed the victim by the neck, shoved the victim against the passenger side door, and choked the victim. Reports said that the victim escaped and ran into a nearby motel for help.

Troopers said that the man fled the scene. He was taken into custody when troopers found him at a Shell gas station. PSP said that the man was in custody at the Mercer County Prison on a strangulation charge.

PSP has not released the name of the man or the name of the victim.