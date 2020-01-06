Oil spill clean-up after Warren bookmobile accident to be finished Monday

No public drinking resources were affected by the spill

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Clean-up is expected to be finished on Monday after a bookmobile hit a gas pump last week, spilling about an estimated 50 gallons of fuel.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Friday at the Circle K on Parkman Road.

Firefighters say the Warren-Trumbull County Public Library’s Bookmobile was pulling in to get fuel when it hit the pump. That broke the pump off its base and a pipe underground.

Firefighters say as soon as employees saw the gas leaking, they hit the emergency stop, preventing the spill from getting worse. Firefighters and city workers spread sand to soak up the spill.

Most of the fuel was contained near the pumps, but some went into the Mahoning River from a storm sewer catch basin.

EPA said an environmental contractor is on the scene to clean up, and containment is in place to at the storm water drain outfall.