OHSAA changing number of high school football games required for playoffs due to pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio High School Athletic Association is changing the number of football games required to qualify for playoffs because of how the pandemic impacts their regular season.
In a meeting on Thursday, the board decided to lower the amount of required games.
The board released a statement about their decision: “Due to some games being cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic, the minimum number of rated varsity games that a school must play has been lowered to five games instead of eight for the 2021 season.”
The regular season will end Saturday, Oct. 23 and the playoff qualifiers will be announced Sunday, Oct. 24.
The state championship games return to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton December 2 through 4.