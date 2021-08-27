OHSAA changing number of high school football games required for playoffs due to pandemic

FILE – A student athlete runs a drill during a strength and conditioning camp at Arlington Martin High School Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. Texas will play high school football this fall, but some of it will be delayed, fans will be limited and masks will be required as the state fights a surge in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and fatalities. The University Interscholastic League on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 released its guidelines for Texas public high school fall sports, pushing back the start of the football and volleyball seasons for the largest schools by one month into late September and extending the football championships for those schools into January. (AP Photo/LM Otero, file)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio High School Athletic Association is changing the number of football games required to qualify for playoffs because of how the pandemic impacts their regular season.

In a meeting on Thursday, the board decided to lower the amount of required games.

The board released a statement about their decision: “Due to some games being cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic, the minimum number of rated varsity games that a school must play has been lowered to five games instead of eight for the 2021 season.”

The regular season will end Saturday, Oct. 23 and the playoff qualifiers will be announced Sunday, Oct. 24.

The state championship games return to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton December 2 through 4.