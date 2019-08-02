Ohio’s tax-free weekend begins!

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – As students prepare to head back to class, buyers get a bit of a break on certain school supplies and clothing during Ohio’s annual sales tax holiday this weekend.

It runs Friday through Sunday. The tax exemption applies to clothing items priced at $75 or less, certain school supplies priced at $20 or less, and school instructional materials priced at $20 or less.

Eastwood Mall in Niles has been preparing for sales all week. Joe Bell, spokesperson for mall owner Cafaro Co., said his team is ready for the influx of shoppers.

“On a typical weekend, we expect several tens of thousands on Saturday or Sunday. That may increase by 20 or 30 percent because people want to take advantage of the savings,” Bell said.

The list of eligible items includes purchases such as textbooks, reference books, markers, calculators, lunch boxes, shoes, uniforms, coats, diapers and even formal wear if it’s under the $75 threshold. Materials bought for use in a business or trade aren’t eligible.

The Department of Taxation says as long as the individual items are eligible, there is no limit on the amount of the total tax-exempt transaction.

Bell said the back to school season is one of the busiest shopping times of the year second only to holiday shopping.