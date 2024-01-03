YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio’s governor said he is looking for continued economic growth in the New Year.

WKBN interviewed Gov. Mike DeWine Tuesday afternoon. He said with several big development projects coming to the state, his administration wants to be sure there will be prospective employees ready — and trained — to fill those jobs.

“And to make sure we have the people fill them. We gotta continue to focus on education, teaching kids to read, focusing on career tech. We have great career tech in the Mahoning Valley, and we’re seeing more and more kids who are in high school who wanna get into that career tech,” he said.

The governor said he also wants to ensure there are enough good scholarship opportunities for those young people who choose to go to college to get their education toward their careers.

You can see WKBN’s full interview with DeWine in the video above.