(WKBN) — The first numbers for Ohio’s early voting have been released by Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

There were just over 71,000 absentee ballots requested statewide, and so far just under 12,000 people have already voted.

In Mahoning County, nearly 4,400 people requested an absentee ballot, and so far 475 have cast a ballot with in-person voting.

Trumbull County had 3,300 requests for absentee ballots, and 975 people have already voted in person.

Columbiana County had 1,100 people request absentee ballots, and so far 68 people took advantage of early voting.