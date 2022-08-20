YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — DOPE Cider House and Winery hosted its grand opening in Youngstown Saturday.

Youngstown native and owner Hanna Ferguson said it’s the culmination of five years of hard work. She brews all the cider in-house.

Ferguson comes from a family of winemakers, which is how she first learned to brew wine — and eventually, cider.

It was a big hit with her friends, who encouraged her to her to turn her beloved hobby into a profession.

“This is the first Black-owned cidery in the state of Ohio and as far as breweries, there’s five breweries total in the state of Ohio that are Black-owned. Representation matters and I just want people to feel comfortable when I come in,” Ferguson said.

DOPE is next door to Penguin City Brewing downtown. They have six different ciders on tap.

Ferguson said they hope to eventually bottle their ciders to sell in grocery stores.