OhioMeansJobs center in Boardman Plaza closed through June 21 for flood damage

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The OhioMeansJobs Boardman location will be closed through June 21 while the business works to come back from major flooding.

The Boardman Plaza was practically underwater last week following heavy rains. Several businesses have had to do major clean-ups and repairs, including OhioMeansJobs.

In the meantime, customers can visit OhioMeansJobs at the Oakhill Renaissance Center in Youngstown or the Columbiana County location in the government services building on Dickey Drive in Lisbon.

The truck driving job fair scheduled for June 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. will still be happening, but it’ll be at the Boardman Library.

