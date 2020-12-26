Ohioans celebrating virtual Kwanzaa this week

(WKBN) – Today is the first day of Kwanzaa, which is referred to as Umoja.

Kwanzaa runs each year from December 26 to January 1, but this year Ohioans are celebrating the holiday virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers banded together from cities across Ohio to plan the virtual event. It is going on from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for the next seven days.

They say that the same music, community and learning will be present as in previous years. Most importantly, organizers want people celebrating to have the same opportunity for reflection as they would with an in-person Kwanzaa.

“December 26th to January 1st is a time of reflection, a time of commemoration, a time of celebration, and even as we do that, to reflect on the past, to see if we held our word by being true to the principles in the last year,” said organizer Kwane Keuchler.

Organizers say they have been getting interest from people outside the state. They’re optimistic that people who haven’t celebrated Kwanzaa before will also be able to check out the event online.