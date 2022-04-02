(WKBN) — Spring means wild turkey hunting season for Ohioans, and Columbiana County has a very high harvest number at 454 birds.

Ohio’s 2022 Youth Wild Turkey season is Saturday, April 9, and Sunday, April 10.

Youth must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult. Following the youth season, adult hunters will be able to join in on the game. That part of the season closes on May 22.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources expects about 50,000 licensed hunters to partake in the season. They have a major change that hunters should take note of.

“The wild turkey population as a whole is showing a little bit of a decrease over the last few years, so in order to make sure that we don’t harm the population and that there is enough for the next several years, we have limited that harvest to just one bird this spring,” said Jamey Emmert with ODNR.

For more information on the hunting season check out the ODNR’s website.