Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame featuring 2021 winners, including Trumbull County honoree

(WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Veterans Services is highlighting veterans, including a Trumbull County man, in a series of videos airing over the next two months.

The 15 videos will feature the 2021 inductees of the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame. ODVS conducted interviews with each of those class members following three regional ceremonies held in October.

These videos will be viewable on the ODVS YouTube channel as well as the department’s official Facebook and Twitter pages, beginning Dec. 9 and running through the end of Jan. 2021.

One of the inductees is Thomas Humphries, an Air Force veteran from Trumbull County. Humphries is also the former president of the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber. His video release date is scheduled for Jan. 11.

In addition, ODVS will produce a video scheduled to debut on Jan. 8, 2022, that will feature class member and historic figure, Charles Young, who at the time of his death in 1922 was the highest-ranking African American officer in the U.S. Army.

You can access the list of class members here to read the official bios of the 2021 class.

If you know a deserving veteran who has contributed greatly to your community after their time in service, you can nominate them for the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame.

Nominations for the Class of 2022 are being accepted until June 1, 2022.