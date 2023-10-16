BEREA, Ohio (WKBN) – It is that time of year once again. The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission’s Name-a-Snowplow contest began Monday.

The contest is in its third year.

Those who want to participate will have until Nov. 15 to get their submissions in.

Commission officials will select 30 names for a public vote. The voting period runs from Nov. 20 to Dec. 6, 2023.

The top eight snowplow names with the most votes will be announced as winners on Dec. 11. Each winner will get a $100 gift card.

The eight names will be assigned to snowplow trucks that are in service in several cities across the state. Locally, one of the winners will be featured in Canfield.

You can enter your submission online.