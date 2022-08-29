SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – As drivers could do little more than get out of their cars and look down the road, first responders were having trouble reaching the scene of Sunday’s fatal crash on the Ohio Turnpike.

Troopers say traffic had slowed in the westbound construction zone and a car driven by Chauncey Harris of Warren failed to stop, causing a chain-reaction collision.

The crash claimed the life of a 2-year-old girl who was riding in one of the four vehicles involved.

“It’s hard for personnel dealing with it, coping, because a lot of them have small children. Yesterday was really hard on them,” said Springfield Twp. Fire Dept. Chief Mike Gebhardt.

Gebhardt said his department answers at least one or two calls on that stretch of the turnpike each month, and Sunday’s fatal was the second in as many months.

Beyond the taxing nature of the calls, Gebhardt said the conditions his volunteers face just trying to get to the scene can get dangerous as well.

“He actually had to access through the construction site with the first truck on the scene,” he said. “People were just driving through the accident like there was nothing there. They had to get somewhere and go. It’s just ignorance of society today. Just getting to be even more taxing on us.”

State Troopers say drivers need to change their behavior.

“Whether it’s unsafe speed, failing to move over or slow down. Just be aware of your surroundings and not drive distracted,” said Sgt. Ray Santiago of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

While the crash remains under investigation and charges are likely, firefighters worry the situation won’t get any better as construction on that area of the turnpike is expected to last another year.