BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – As far as the restrictions on the turnpikes, they began in Pennsylvania at 4 a.m. and in Ohio at 6 a.m. Friday morning.

Also, parts of Pennsylvania, not just the turnpike but also other major freeways, have reduced the speed limits to 45 mph. Most of the those reductions are in the Central and Eastern part of Pennsylvania.

Most of the those reductions are in the Central and Eastern part of Pennsylvania.

Here are the travel restrictions that are in place:

Nothing can be towed, like a camper or a trailer.

No empty semi trucks.

No mobile homes, office trailers, or livestock trailers.

Also no double or triple semi combinations.

The concern is the high winds will blow them over. WKBN talked earlier with Bryan Emery, the maintenance supervisor for the Ohio Turnpike, who says they’re also very concerned about conditions in the morning when the cold air arrives.