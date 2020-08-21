Ohio Turnpike, Highway Patrol establish distracted driving enforcement zones

Drivers will see more troopers and extra signs

(WKBN) – The Ohio Turnpike and State Highway Patrol want to stop distracted driving on the road.

They established two enforcement zones: one is in Erie County and another in Summit County.

Drivers will see more troopers and extra signs, but the distracted driving enforcement is happening statewide along the Turnpike’s 241 miles.

It’s a wider road, and troopers say that can be distracting because drivers can become comfortable and complacent behind the wheel. That leads to faster driving, which brings a greater risk of injury.

“So it’s not like you’re doing 25 miles per hour in a residential neighborhood, and you might bump into someone. When you’re going 70 on a wide stretch of road, this is one of those bad behaviors that can result in a lifetime of living with a tragedy,” said Highway Patrol Trooper Sgt. Ray Santiago.

The distracted driving initiative started this week and will run through September.

