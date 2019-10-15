Ohio Turnpike getting ready for winter travel

The Ohio Turnpike is getting ready for winter weather this week

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Turnpike is getting ready for winter weather this week.

Eastern Division Supervisor Rex Underwood said they will be inspecting all trucks this week and that process will continue through Friday.

Salt reserves and liquid treatments will also be checked.

Underwood said the salt domes are filled and at any given time, the state has access to over 80,000 tons of salt.

“The Turnpike will never close because of snow,” Underwood said. “During a state winter weather advisory, we have our people out here. We are still open because of commerce and freight traffic.”