SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – You can now add facilities along the Ohio Turnpike as being equipped with the overdose-reversing drug naloxone for use in emergencies.

The Turnpike Commission has teamed up with the Ohio Department of Health’s Project DAWN to provide nasal spray kits with naloxone at all 14-services plazas along the length of the toll road, including the two in Mahoning County.

Officials say the program targets more than just the person using opioids.

“Somebody that may just be exposed to an opioid, just airborne responding to an incident or a crash out there or a service plaza or a toll plaza. Just having the recourse available in a couple of moments is extremely imperative,” said Cory Skoczen, a spokesperson for the Ohio Turnpike Commission.

As part of the effort, all 800 Turnpike employees have been trained in how to administer the drug to those who suffer an overdose.