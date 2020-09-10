Ohio Turnpike entrance ramp closing for repairs this weekend

During the closure, the Shelley Company will be milling, repairing and repaving the ramp

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Turnpike wants drivers to be aware of a ramp closure happening on I-80 this weekend.

Starting Friday at 8 p.m., the eastbound Ohio Turnpike entrance ramp at Exit 218 (Niles/Youngstown) will be closed for repairs.

During the closure, the Shelley Company will be milling, repairing and repaving the ramp.

A detour will be in place that will route traffic to Exit 216 and then eastbound on the Ohio Turnpike.

The ramp should be back open at 8 a.m. Sunday.

