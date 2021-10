(WKBN) – All lanes are blocked westbound and eastbound in Mahoning County on the Ohio Turnpike due to a crash.

Travelers will be diverted off the #OHTPK at Exit-232 (Youngstown/SR 7), delays are expected.

ALERT UPDATE: All lanes blocked WB & EB @ MP 240.4 (Mahoning Co). EB #OHTPK travelers will be diverted of the #OHTPK at Exit-232 (Youngstown/SR 7), delays expected. — Ohio Turnpike (@OhioTurnpike) October 18, 2021

Travel in Pennsylvania is impacted as well. A westbound detour is in effect on #PaTurnpike I-76 west at New Castle Exit #10. Detour directions below

Due to a crash blocking all lanes on the @OhioTurnpike I-76 West at milepost 240 a westbound detour is in effect on #PaTurnpike I-76 west at New Castle Exit #10. Detour directions below ⬇ Expect delays traveling I-76 West into Ohio. @PA_Turnpike @TotalTrafficPIT @KDKAtraffic pic.twitter.com/Vlde2V7Wup — PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) October 18, 2021

