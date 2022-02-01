(WKBN) – The Ohio Turnpike is banning some vehicles during the winter storm.
The travel ban covers all high-profile vehicles from Toll Plaza 2 to Toll Plaza 239, effective 7 a.m. Wednesday through noon Friday.
The travel ban will be continually evaluated throughout the duration of the storm.
The ban covers the following vehicles:
- All triple-trailer combination commercial vehicles
- Box-type double-trailer combination commercial vehicles in excess of ninety (90) feet in length.
- Mobile home / Office trailers.
- Boat and horse trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks.
- High-profile campers and enclosed trailers, which are defined as trailers designed for a person of average height to stand in.
Not included in the ban are self-propelled motor homes, low-profile trailers, fold-down camper trailers, pickup trucks with slide-on camper units, vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks. Also, excluded from the Travel Ban are commercial trucks towing single flatbed or box-type trailers, flatbed double-trailer combinations in excess of 90 feet and any double-trailer combination commercial vehicles less than 90 feet.
Meanwhile, the Ohio Department of Transportation is urging drivers to avoid all unnecessary travel during this time.
