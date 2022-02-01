(WKBN) – The Ohio Turnpike is banning some vehicles during the winter storm.

The travel ban covers all high-profile vehicles from Toll Plaza 2 to Toll Plaza 239, effective 7 a.m. Wednesday through noon Friday.

The travel ban will be continually evaluated throughout the duration of the storm.

The ban covers the following vehicles:

All triple-trailer combination commercial vehicles

Box-type double-trailer combination commercial vehicles in excess of ninety (90) feet in length.

Mobile home / Office trailers.

Boat and horse trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks.

High-profile campers and enclosed trailers, which are defined as trailers designed for a person of average height to stand in.

Not included in the ban are self-propelled motor homes, low-profile trailers, fold-down camper trailers, pickup trucks with slide-on camper units, vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks. Also, excluded from the Travel Ban are commercial trucks towing single flatbed or box-type trailers, flatbed double-trailer combinations in excess of 90 feet and any double-trailer combination commercial vehicles less than 90 feet.

Meanwhile, the Ohio Department of Transportation is urging drivers to avoid all unnecessary travel during this time.