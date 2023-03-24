BEREA, Ohio (March 24, 2023) – A major winter event is expected to impact Ohio this weekend, so the Ohio Turnpike Commission is issuing a travel restriction.
High winds and rain are in the forecast so the entire 241-mile toll road is restricted for all high-profile vehicles from 11 a.m., Saturday, March 25, to 8 p.m., Sunday, March 25. (High-profile vehicles are defined as height exceeding 7 feet, 6 inches).
Don’t miss the next breaking news story. Sign up for breaking news email alerts below.
The following types of vehicles will be prohibited from traveling on the Ohio Turnpike until the travel restriction is canceled or expires:
- All high-profile tow-behind trailers, campers, boats, and enclosed trailers. (Fifth-wheel trailers are excluded.);
- Commercial trucks towing an empty single 53-foot trailer;
- All mobile homes, office trailers and livestock trailers;
- All long combination vehicles (LCV) that include long double-trailer combinations exceeding 90 feet in length. (Enclosed trailers only, including Conestoga-type trailers); and
- All LCV triple-trailer combinations.
WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple for Android devices.
The restriction can be confusing so just to clarify, these types of vehicles are allowed:
- Self-propelled motor homes;
- Low-profile trailers;
- Fold-down camper trailers;
- Pickup trucks with slide-on camper units;
- Vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks;
- Commercial trucks towing single flatbed or box-type trailers;
- Commercial trucks towing a single 53-foot trailer with cargo/loaded;
- Commercial trucks towing a car hauler trailer;
- Commercial trucks towing flatbed double-trailer combinations more than 90 feet;
- Commercial trucks towing any double-trailer combinations less than 90 feet;
- 2-axle buses less than 40 feet; and
- Buses with 3 or more axles less than 45 feet.