Ohio troopers crack down on distracted driving, including in the Valley

(WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol cracked down on distracted driving throughout the state over the past week.

It’s part of the 6-State Trooper Project to provide combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services on Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan and West Virginia roads.

The initiative started April 5 and went through April 12.

During the project, troopers issued 557 citations for distracted driving.

Locally, Columbiana County had seven citations, Mahoning County had four and Trumbull County had three.

Hamilton County had the most with 59 citations and Cuyahoga County came in second with 45.

