Ohio troopers begin nationwide campaign focusing on OVI enforcement

TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – A nationwide campaign is kicking off this week to help keep drivers on the road safe.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign is designed to remove drivers from the road who are impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Although law enforcement do this on a regular basis, the roughly two week campaign will bring forth extra measures to ensure the roads are clear.

Federal funds have been secured to support overtime in order to ensure more troopers will be out.

“We want to educate the motoring public in regards to, if they do plan on drinking or consuming alcohol, to have travel plans in place for someone to pick them up or, popular thing now is to use Lyft or Uber to get home safely,” said Lt. Brian Vail, Warren Post for Ohio State Highway Patrol. “We don’t want to put anybody on the road at risk in regards if they try to chance it and try to drive home and cause a mistake they’re gonna have to live with their whole life.”

So far this year, Trumbull County has seen 169 OVI arrests with five fatal accidents.

