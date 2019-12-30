Ohio to charge for electric vehicles as proposed incentives are announced

In this Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, photo, Neda Deylami poses for a portrait while charging her electric vehicle at a Chicago area grocery store. Owners of electric vehicles in a number of states will start seeing fees to pay for road repairs in the new year. At least eight states will begin charging new or higher registration fees Wednesday, Dec. 25, for electric vehicles or plug-in hybrids. “It’s kind of a blanket penalty for anyone who chooses to go electric,” said Deylami, a Tesla owner who founded Chicago for EVs, a group that advocates for electric vehicles. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

(WKBN and The Associated Press) – Ohio is among several other states that are charging new or increasing registration fees in 2020 for electric vehicles.

In Hawaii, the charge will be $50. In Kansas, $100. In Alabama and Ohio, $200.

The charges come as local and state lawmakers announced earlier this month a proposal to create incentives for electric vehicle purchases.

New or higher registration fees go into effect Wednesday for electric vehicle owners in at least eight states. For the first time, a majority of U.S. states will impose special fees on gas-free cars, SUVs and trucks — a significant milestone as the trend toward green technology intersects with the mounting need to pay for upgrades and repairs to the nation’s infrastructure.

Though electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles comprised less than 2% of new vehicle sales in 2018, their market share is projected to rise substantially in the coming decade. State officials hope the new fees will make up for at least part of the lost gas tax revenue that is essential to their road and bridge programs.

Until now, the federal government and some states have offered incentives to people to buy electric vehicles. But federal tax credits are phasing out for some of the most popular models made by Tesla and General Motors, and some states also are switching course.

Local and state lawmakers in Ohio gathered earlier this month to reveal proposed legislation to incentivize electric vehicle purchases.

The incentives range from $500 to $1,000 to buy an electric vehicle.

Those who purchase an electric vehicle for personal use would be eligible for the $500 sales tax credit, while a $1,000 sales tax credit would be offered for each of up to 10 electric vehicles to be used for commercial use.

Under the bill, a $1,500 sales tax credit would be available for the construction of charging stations for both commercial and personal use.

Lawmakers say the bill sends a strong message that Ohio is serious about electric vehicles.

Other states with new or higher electric vehicle fees taking effect in 2020 include Iowa, Oregon and Utah. California, which accounts for nearly half of all-electric vehicle sales in the U.S., is to collect a $100 fee on new “zero-emission” vehicles starting July 1.