(WKBN) – About 20,000 people should be receiving necessary tax forms after an issue delayed them from being sent out.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said the department found that about 20,000 people had not received their 1099-G forms, which they need to fill out their taxes.

However, Teets says the issue has been fixed and the forms were mailed out between Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.