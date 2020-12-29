Ohio Supreme Court won’t hear Howland woman’s murder appeal

Donna Roberts has made multiple attempts to have her conviction overturned.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Supreme Court will not hear the appeal of a Howland woman convicted of murder.

Donna Roberts, 76, has made multiple attempts to have her conviction overturned.

This latest appeal takes issues with the April 2020 judgment of the Court of Appeals of Trumbull County, Eleventh Appellate District.

Roberts was convicted of aggravated murder in the 2003 killing of her ex-husband Robert Fingerhut. She was sentenced to death.

Her co-conspirator, Nathaniel Jackson, was also convicted in the case. Investigators said Roberts planned her husband’s killing to collect insurance money and got Jackson to carry it out.

Roberts maintains in her appeal that she didn’t plan her husband’s death and that she had inadequate counsel.

Roberts is the only woman in Ohio who is on death row.

More headlines from WKBN.com: