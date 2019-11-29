Ohio Supreme Court refuses to hear appeal from family of convicted Howland murderer

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Supreme Court has denied an appeal by the family of Nasser Hamad to overturn his conviction posthumously.

The decision was announced last week.

Hamad was convicted of shooting five people outside his Howland Township home in 2017, killing two of the victims.

Hamad died in prison in 2018.

According to court records, Hamad’s family took up his appeal to overturn his conviction based on what they say was misinformation given to the jury explaining that he could be convicted on a lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter.

They also argued that testimony from a doctor about Hamad’s mental condition at the time of the shooting was not allowed.

Hamad died serving a life sentence after being convicted of two counts of aggravated murder and six counts of attempted aggravated murder with firearm specifications.

He was convicted in the shooting deaths of 20-year-old Josh Williams and 19-year-old Josh Haber outside of his Howland home in February. Forty-three-year-old April Trent, 20-year-old Bryce Hendrickson and 17-year-old John Shively were injured in the shooting.

Hamad maintained that he shot the group in self-defense, fearing for his life, after they showed up at his house to fight him.