COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Supreme Court of Ohio made a new ruling when it comes to self-defense cases.

The issue surrounds a new state law, when it went into effect, and if past cases would fall under the new guidelines.

Ohio’s self-defense statute was amended and said that the burden of proof in a self-defense claim must fall on the prosecutor to prove that it was not self-defense, not on the defendant to prove that it was. The amended rule was to impact all trials on or after March 2019.

A Richland County woman, Ladasia Brooks, was charged with several crimes related to a 2018 fight with her ex-boyfriend that caused him serious injury. She claimed self-defense. The Court, however, unanimously reversed two lower court decisions that she had the burden to prove her claim.

Brooks argued that the new statute should apply to her case, even though it happened in 2018.

The Supreme Court agreed and ruled that the self-defense burden of proof law should apply to all trials beginning after March 28, 2019, even when the alleged offenses happened before the new law took effect.

The Court’s decision reverses a Fifth District Court of Appeals decision that applied the changing burden of proof only to offenses charged after the effective date.

You can read more about the ruling, and about Brooks’ case here.