Ohio Supreme Court denies Youngstown schools appeal on bill that allowed state takeover

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Supreme Court ruled this week that a bill allowing for the state takeover of the Youngstown City School District was not unconstitutional and will stand.

In the appeal brought by the Youngstown City School Board of Education, the court was asked to determine if House Bill 70, which was introduced in 2015, violates the Ohio Constitution.

The bill contained provisions appointing a chief executive officer with “complete operational, managerial, and instructional” control of a distressed school district.

The school board argued that the amendment was added “last minute” and was passed on the same day it was added, violating the state’s “three-consideration rule.”

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor said she is sympathetic to the Youngstown City School Board but that the rule does not require any specific level of deliberation or debate as long as the bill is not “vitally altered.”

“It is not our role to police how the amended language came into existence,” she wrote.

Two judges on the panel dissented. Justice Michael Donnelly called it a “travesty of justice.”

“The amendments added by the Senate at the 11th hour did not receive the required three considerations in either house of the General Assembly,” Connelly wrote in his opinion.