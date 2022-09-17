COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Supreme Court is denying Sarah Thomas Kovoor’s request for an order to put her name on the 2022 general election ballot for judge of the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.

In a slip opinion released Friday, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled that Thomas Kovoor is not eligible to have her name on the ballot due to losing a bid for her political party’s nomination in the preceding primary election for a different judicial officer.

Thomas Kovoor, who lives in Howland, had been chosen by the Republican Party during an emergency meeting Aug. 14 to run against Democrat Cynthia Rice for the vacancy left by Peter Kontos’ retirement. That term runs through 2026.

Earlier this month, however, the county’s Board of Elections decided to take another look at whether Thomas Kovoor being on the ballot is legal under state law regarding the eligibility of those who previously sought an elected position.

Thomas Kovoor and the Trumbull County Central Committee sought a judicial order from the Ohio Supreme Court to have the county Board of Elections and Secretary of State Frank LaRose put her name on the ballot. LaRose had previously denied certifying her candidacy as a tie-breaking vote.

Thomas Kovoor is also suing the Board of Elections, contending that board members sought the opinion of the prosecutor on the matter outside of a public meeting, violating the state’s Open Meetings Act. That suit is still pending in the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas, though the state’s high court declined to consider that argument.