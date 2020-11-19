Ohio Supreme Court delays execution of convicted murderer from Youngstown

Willie Wilks, Jr. has been on death row since 2014

(WKBN) – The Ohio Supreme Court has stayed the execution of a convicted murderer from Youngstown during his appeal proceedings.

Willie Wilks, Jr. has been on death row since 2014 after he was convicted of the 2013 murder of a woman during a shooting in Youngstown.

On May 21, 2013, Ororo Wilkins was on a porch with Alexander Morales, Jr., who was holding the 5-month-old daughter of homeowner Renea Jenkins.

Wilks pulled up in a car holding the rifle, looking for William Wilkins, Jr.

Wilks was upset with Wilkins and Morales over borrowed bank cards.

Morales turned to take the child inside and Wilks shot him in the back. As Ororo Wilkins tried to pick up the child, Wilks shot her in the head.

Wilkins, Jr. yelled at Wilks from the window, leading Wilks to shoot at him and the house.

After the shooting, Wilks left the scene and was eventually caught by police after a chase.

Ororo Wilkins died from her injuries.

Wilks was admitted into the Chillicothe Correctional Institution in 2014.

His stay of execution will remain in effect until exhaustion of all state post-conviction proceedings, including any appeals.

