Ohio Supreme Court declines to hear pro se appeal filed in 2017 Youngstown murder case

Dashonti Baker was sentenced to 21 years to life in prison for the shooting death of Rae’venne Faircloth-Thomas

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio Supreme Court without comment Tuesday declined to hear the pro se appeal of a man convicted of a 2018 shooting death on the west side.

The court declined a request by Dashonti Baker, 30, to reconsider a denial in December by the 7th District Court of Appeals of his April 2019 convictions in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on charges of murder with a firearm specification and being a felon in possession of a firearm for the shooting death of Rae’venne Faircloth-Thomas was found shot to death in June 2017 an SUV on Oneta Street.

Baker was sentenced to 21 years to life in prison by Judge Anthony Donofrio.

Of the six grounds he had for appeal to the 7th District, the main one was his contention that Judge Donofrio should not have allowed testimony by the lead detective in the case, Detective Sgt. Michael Lambert, showing cell phone data that prosecutors contended linked Baker to the crime because it showed his phone in the area where Baker was killed.

Other grounds for appeal by Baker were that his conviction should be overturned because there was not enough evidence to convict him; that a mistrial his trial lawyer filed for should have been granted; that firearms evidence gathered against him should have never been allowed at trial; and that his speedy trial rights were violated.

The vote not to hear the case at the state level was not unanimous, however; Justice Jennifer Brunner voted to hear the appeal.