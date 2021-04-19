Ohio Supco dismisses case in Trumbull County commissioner race

Dan Polivka had asked a lower court to declare him the winner or order a new election

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Supreme Court ruled Monday to dismiss the case of a former Trumbull County commissioner against current commissioner Niki Frenchko.

Former Trumbull County Commissioner Dan Polivka, a Democrat, had asked the court to overturn the November election results where Frenchko, a Republican, won his seat.

Polivka maintained that Frenchko didn’t meet residency requirements for the position, however, the Trumbull County Board of Elections ruled that she did.

Polivka had asked a lower court to declare him the winner or order a new election. He appealed that court’s denial to the Ohio Supreme Court.

Frenchko won the election, garnering 52.33% of the vote. She responded to the dismissal Monday saying she is happy with the decision.

“Over 50,000 votes would not have counted if my opponent got his way in court. It’s a satisfying win for not just me but for everyone whose vote was fairly cast and counted. His effort to subvert the will of the people lacked legal standing based on the dismissal,” Frenchko said. “I will continue work for the great people of Trumbull County to make changes, improve processes & to transform Trumbull County into a government we can trust and be proud of. “