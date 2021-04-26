Ohio students to be tested this week

The superintendent of public instruction hopes the tests will be a tool instead of holding accountability

(WKBN) – Ohio students are being tested this week.

The Biden Administration refused to consider state requests for waivers.

Ohio’s Director of Public Instruction spoke Monday during the Regional Chamber’s Latte & Legislators.

He hopes the tests will be used as a tool instead of to hold someone accountable.

“These tests will not be used for any report cards or for any accountability or for any consequences. They’re strictly — and this is what the federal government said, we want you to test but we won’t hold you to the accountability provisions in federal law,” said Ohio Superintendent of Public Instruction Paolo Demaria.

Demaria also said he would give Ohio schools an A grade on how they’ve handled education during the pandemic.