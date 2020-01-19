Ohio State Trooper cruiser struck in Liberty Twp.

The trooper was responding to a car accident and his cruiser was parked in the left lane with lights flashing

LIBERTY, TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — An Ohio State Trooper was sent to the hospital after his cruiser was struck on SR 11.

It happened shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday morning in Liberty Township, less than a quarter mile from the Tibbetts Wick exit.

The trooper was responding to a car accident and his cruiser was parked in the left lane with lights flashing.

That’s when an oncoming car struck the back of the cruiser.

The trooper and driver of that car were both taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Neither alcohol or weather were believed to have played a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.