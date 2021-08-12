Ohio State Representative looking to stop schools mandating masks on students

(WKBN) – New legislation could be on its way to the Ohio statehouse to stop schools from mandating that students wear masks.

State Representative Mike Loychik is proposing the legislation because he says children have a low reception rate to COVID-19 and few cases of them being hospitalized for it.

“There’s been kids that have had issues from wearing a mask all day, and I think it takes away from their ability to learn, and I think it takes away from their ability to socialize, which is what they’re there to do,” Loychik said.

Loychik is seeking cosponsors on the bill.

It would not prohibit teachers, staff and guests from wearing masks or from the school imposing a mandate on them.