Ohio State opens new athletic facility with Covelli’s name

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Covelli Enterprises celebrated the opening of a new Covelli Center — this one in Columbus.

The center named after the Warren-based company is the newest edition to The Ohio State University’s Department of Athletics. It will serve as a competition space for six varsity sports and over 150 student-athletes.

Caryn and Sam Covelli donated $10 million to the $48.9-million project, which was funded entirely through private donations.

“It is an honor to be a part of new traditions at The Ohio State University, the preeminent university in the country in both academic and athletic excellence,” said Sam Covelli. “We are proud to have our name associated with this state-of-the-art facility that will mean so much to thousands of student-athletes and fans for years to come.”

Construction for the 100,000-square-foot facility commenced in September 2017.

The Covelli Center replaces the Buckeyes’ previous location in St. John Arena, which was built in 1956.

Covelli Enterprises is the largest franchisee of Panera Bread, operating 315 Panera Bread bakery-cafes in eight states.