(WKBN) – State troopers in Ohio and Pennsylvania are hoping their messages about impaired and distracted driving are getting through.

“This has been one of the safest Christmas holiday weekends in a long time,” said Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Bridget Matt.

Highway Patrol announced that this past Christmas holiday weekend had the fewest number of fatalities in five years.

OSHP announced that provisional statistics show nine people were killed in eight fatal crashes on Ohio roadways this Christmas holiday weekend (Dec. 22-25), resulting in the fewest deaths during a Christmas reporting period since 2018.

In 2022, there were 12 people killed during the 2022 Christmas holiday, which ran from December 23 to December 26.

Pennsylvania saw just three fatalities, compared to seven last year.

“In comparison, this year to last year, our enforcement efforts have truly increased,” said Sgt. Matt.

Just-released Christmas holiday figures show arrests for drunk or impaired driving jumped by 267 percent over last year, with citations for distracted driving — which is now a primary offense — growing 436 percent. Seat belt and suspended license violations also increased dramatically.

The new statistics come out just days before the New Year’s holiday weekend.

“Our troopers will be out on the roadways, being visible, not only to take those enforcement actions like they did over Christmas weekend, but also to assist those motorists who might find themselves in a situation that they had not predicted,” said Sgt. Matt.

He stressed that the easiest way to stay out of trouble is to follow the law.

“So we’re asking people to be responsible, to drive sober or have a ride home and also to not be distracted while driving,” he said.

According to a news release from OSHP, two of the fatal crashes were the result of impairment.

During the Christmas holiday reporting period, OSHP troopers arrested 213 people for operating a vehicle while impaired and 21 people for illegal drugs. Troopers also cited 228 people for safety belts and 75 distracted driving violations.

People are encouraged to use #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers and illegal drug activity.