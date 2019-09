At least one person is seriously injured

(WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol found a driver after a hit and run crash.

They say it was a two-vehicle crash before noon on Mahoning Avenue near Route 11.

At least one person was seriously injured. They were taken to Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

Another driver left the scene — troopers say they found that driver less than a mile away from the accident.

The crash is under investigation. Stick with us for more information.