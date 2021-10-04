Ohio special elections voter registration deadline is today, early voting starts tomorrow

(WKBN/AP) – Early in-person voting gets underway in Ohio Tuesday. You can cast your vote at the Board of Elections office from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Early voting is available Monday through Friday through election day.

There is just one weekend of early voting: October 30 and 31.

Ohioans had to register by Monday to vote in Nov. 2 elections.

Contests include two special congressional elections, local council and school board races and a number of local ballot questions. The biggest prizes are the Cleveland-area 11th U.S. House district seat formerly held by Democrat Marcia Fudge and the Columbus-area 15th U.S. House district formerly held by Republican Steve Stivers.

Democratic Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Shontel Brown is facing Republican Laverne Gore, a business owner and activist, for House 11.

Republican Mike Carey, a longtime coal lobbyist, faces Democratic state Rep. Allison Russo, a health policy expert, for House 15.