Ohio soybean farmers hope for stable future

DEERFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) - It's been a rough couple of months for farmers. Most of the problems are things they can’t control such as the weather, tariffs, and prices.

Ohio farmers export a $1 billion in soybeans each year, and they're watching profits leave with them. It’s the crop hit hardest by lower prices right now.

A bushel went for $10.21 on June 1. It dropped to $8.58 within one month. The price has slightly rebounded to $9.11 a bushel.

“They’ve probably lost about $70 per acre in potential profit or gross revenue,” said Jenifer Pemberton, grain merchandiser at Deerfield Ag Services.

That translates to a 15 percent hit. And the soybean price is about 35 percent lower than it was six years ago.

Pemberton is constantly watching the price. She buys and sells two to three million bushels of beans a year, trying to give the farmer the highest price possible.

“We do target orders, which is an offer to sell. We encourage farmers to put those in. We encourage them to look at their overall costs and where they are truly at, what kind of revenue, make sure they are locking in a profit,” Pemberton said.



Farmers rotate crops to protect the land, but many have switched to planting more soybeans because it's cheaper, and they've been the more profitable crop the last couple years.

Harvest is coming in October, and many growers are stressed. At least half of them are waiting to see which direction prices head.

“Our time is running out between now and when they are going to have to price that crop. They are already starting to make decisions for next year, so what am I going to plant next year?” Pemberton said.

Most of the beans from Deerfield Ag go to Cleveland first then by rail to Norfolk or Newark. Then, they head overseas, mainly to Indonesia but also to parts of Asia.