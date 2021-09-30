Ohio senators team up with goal of providing more resources for local law enforcement

(WKBN) – Both of Ohio’s U.S. senators say local law enforcement needs additional resources to control the surge of illegal drugs flooding into the state.

The measure, known as the “Providing Officers with Electronic Resources,” or “POWER Act;” would provide money to buy portable drug screening devices so local police officers can detect substances like fentanyl on the streets — instead of having to wait for state lab results.

“We did this for at the border to make sure that our border agents had these machines to detect fentanyl. We need to do it with local police officers and county sheriffs. It’s gonna be expensive to do this all over the country, but it’s important,” said Sen. Sherrod Brown.

Sen. Brown said he’s introducing the measure, which he says already has the support of lawmakers from both parties, including Portman.