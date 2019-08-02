Ohio senators optimistic about future production at ‘Lordstown Motors Corp.’

Sen. Mike Rulli called the new company the "Tesla of the Midwest" after seeing some of its tech planned for Lordstown

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WKBN) – The Detroit News is reporting that the new company looking to take over the General Motors Lordstown plant will be called “Lordstown Motors Corp.” The news outlet quoted Steve Burns, the man behind the company.

The Detroit News is also reporting that Burns is pushing to raise $300 million to back the effort to purchase the Lordstown plant.

On Friday, two state senators from the Youngstown area went to Cincinnati to see for themselves if the company looking to take over the GM Lordstown plant is for real.

They left the meeting with a glowing, optimistic report about Lordstown Motors’ plans to build electric vehicles in the now-closed Lordstown facility.

State Senators Sean O’Brien and Mike Rulli spent four hours at the Workhorse operation in Cincinnati on Friday, talking with Workhorse CEO Duane Hughes and Burns.

But keep in mind, Workhorse is not the company that will be building vehicles at Lordstown. That separate company, Lordstown Motors, will be using Workhorse technology, and the top people will have come from Workhorse.

The senators also drove both the Workhorse fleet vehicle and pick-up truck, both saying they were very impressed with how they handled.

Along with a contract with the United States Postal Service, the company is also negotiating with the postal services in the United Kingdom and Australia to make electric vehicles for them as well.

If all three of those contracts are finalized, the Lordstown plant could be working three shifts.

But even if they don’t get the contracts, Lordstown Motors still plans to build its electric vehicles at Lordstown. It has a backlog of 6,000 vehicles, which could create about 400 jobs initially.

The company also plans to work with the United Auto Workers Union and pay UAW wages.

“Now, you could possibly have a million units on the table here, you could possibly have three shifts going around the clock on the table here. So that needs to be done with the UAW’s workforce because they’re the only ones, to be honest with you, that has the skill to make something like that actually happen,” Rulli said.

“Not only could they be building these fleets that they already have pre-orders for, not only is it possible that the post office is here, but they’re talking about making this their world headquarters in Lordstown,” O’Brien said.

Rulli was very impressed with the technology he saw on Friday, calling the company the “Tesla of the Midwest.” He said they have some hardcore, amazing engineering and technology going on.

As far as a timeline, a lot depends on the contract negotiations currently taking place between GM and the UAW. But both Rulli and O’Brien said something should happen soon, that we should know something before the end of the year.