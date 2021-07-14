Ohio senator visits Youngstown, eyes possible US Senate run

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Republican State Senator Matt Dolan visited Youngstown Wednesday as he eyes a possible run for the U.S. Senate.

Senator Rob Portman’s seat will be up for grabs in the November 2022 election.

Dolan serves the 24th district near Cleveland.

Wednesday’s stop is part of his “Ohio Matters” tour.

Dolan looks to join the more than a dozen candidates vying for the senate seat.

“I have the experience. I have been a legislature. I know the issues that impact Ohio, so when voters come to the booth and vote for me, they know what they’re getting and they are going to get a quality legislature who puts Ohio first,” Dolan said.

He hasn’t officially announced his candidacy. So far, he’s just forming an exploratory committee to gauge support.