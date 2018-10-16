Ohio Senator, Village Pharmacy owner discuss support for new pharmacy pricing law

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - Last week, President Donald Trump signed a law allowing pharmacists to tell customers how to save money when buying prescriptions.

"It's called the Patient Right to Know Drug Prices Act and it means that these gag clauses can no longer exist. They will be illegal in about 60 days," said Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown.

Gag clauses prevent pharmacists from telling people when a less expensive option is available.

On Monday, Brown visited the Village Pharmacy in New Middletown to show support for this new law.

Although the owner of the Village Pharmacy, Rick Carano, is pleased with the new law, he used Brown's visit as a chance to criticize pharmacy benefit managers and the practices they use to control prescription drugs.

VIDEO: Carano's full speech

"We have pharmacy benefit managers buying mail order companies and insurance companies as they consolidate power. We are losing the ability to use the providers that we know, trust and choose and instead we are told where and who will provide our care," Carano said.

As the pharmacists worked around him, Carano explained how his father opened the Village Pharmacy in 1957, at a time when prescription drugs were a minor part of healthcare costs.

"Today, I'm very sad to say all of that is gone," he said.

Carano criticized insurance companies that force people to buy their drugs through mail order.

"We're forced to be served by pharmacies that we don't know or may never see. This is not free enterprise or what America stands for, or for anything close to a competitive marketplace," he said.

Carano said the whole drug supply chain was a mess, calling it a seriously broken healthcare system. But he was pleased to know that he will now be allowed to tell his customers when a less expensive option is available.

"I feel like the first step is being taken to allow me to serve the health of my community rather than the financial health of the insurance companies and the pharmacy benefit managers," Carano said.

"There's too much greed from big pharmacies, from the big drug companies. This legislation will help. This is a small step. There is much more we should do," Brown said.

Carano says the prescription drug industry needs to get the middle man problem -- the pharmacy benefit management companies -- under control, and this new law eliminating those gag clauses starts that process.

The law will also prohibit Medicare Advantage and Part D plans from restricting a pharmacy's ability to provide drug price information when there's a difference in price under the plan and without insurance.